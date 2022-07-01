Rashtra Kavach Om writer feels South movies have illogical action; says, 'If Shah Rukh Khan had done KGF instead of Yash, audience would have...'

Director Prashanth Neel's action franchise KGF starring Yash has tasted success across the country. However, Rashtra Kavach Om writer Raj Saluja said that if Shah Rukh Khan would have done KGF franchise instead of Yash, the audience would have rejected him.