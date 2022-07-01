Director Prashanth Neel's action franchise KGF starring Yash has tasted success across the country. The Kannada movie has received pan-India appeal and became one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. However, Raj Saluja, writer of starrer Rashtra Kavach Om, feels that south films have more illogical action that Hindi films. He also said that if would have done KGF franchise instead of Yash, the audience would have rejected him. Also Read - Aditya Roy Kapur OPENS up about Thadam remake; shares his views on 'death of remakes' debate [Watch Exclusive Video]

When Raj Saluja was asked about the recent success of pan-India films like KGF 2, Pushpa and RRR and if Bollywood is doing something wrong, he told News 18, "It is the audience that decides whom to accept and whom not to accept. For example, if you put, say Shah Rukh Khan in KGF, they will not accept that Shah Rukh Khan can do this. But if Yash is doing it, you are accepting it. Why? Because the pan-India audience is already accepting that the South actors can do this. They can do any damn thing.” Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor dreamt of becoming like Shah Rukh Khan; here's what happened to his desire

He further added, "John was doing such great stunts in Satyamev Jayate and Attack, but still the audience did not accept him. We don’t want to accept our hero doing this but we are ready to accept NTR, , and Yash.” Also Read - Rocketry The Nambi Effect movie review: Netizens can’t stop praising R Madhavan starrer; call it a ‘masterpiece’

Meanwhile, Rashtra Kavach Om has received mixed reviews from the critics. Aditya is seen performing daredevil stunts, firing guns and fighting to protect the nation. It is the story of a Special Forces commando officer. It also stars Sanjana Sanghi in a prominent role. The movie has a party anthem called Kala Sha Kala. It features Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi grooving to the electrifying beats.