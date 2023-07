Television actress Ratan Raajputh recalled facing the casting couch, during the initial years of her career. Ratan is a popular face in the television industry, having worked in numerous acclaimed serials. The actress also runs her own YouTube channel, where she is often seen sharing vlogs. In an interaction with a media portal, the 36-year-old brought out the dark side of showbiz, revealing an incident that occurred during her auditions. The actress claimed that the drink she was offered had some substance in it. While sharing her experience, Ratan urged newcomers in the industry to stay safe. Also Read - Ratan Rajput reveals how casting couch experience left her traumatized for a month; says '60-year-old man said he would sleep...'

Ratan Raajputh on facing casting couch

Elaborating on what happened when she was new in showbiz, Ratan Raajputh said that once she went to Oshiwara in Mumbai for an audition. Since the director was absent, a co-ordinator took her audition and assured Ratan that she had given her best. “You did so well ma'am. Sir has been talking only about you. Aapka hi hoga (You will make it)'. I said okay," recounted Ratan. During the early stages of her career, Ratan shared that she used to bring a friend with her, for safety reasons. Soon after the audition, the actress was given a script and asked to get dressed up for a meeting. Also Read - Coronavirus pandemic: Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actress Ratan Raajputh locks herself in a village far from home

Ratan Raajputh on her drink being mixed

Ratan Raajputh, who by then had no clue “what was going on” simply followed the instructions given to her. She and her friend visited another hotel for the meeting where the host insisted on having cold drinks. Unwillingly, Ratan and her friend took just a sip. Sometime later, when the actress was returning home, she felt uneasy, following which it dawned on her that something was mixed with the drink.

Ratan Raajputh refused audition

“They offered us cold drinks and kept insisting on it. We took a sip, even though we didn't want to. Then they said they would call me for another audition. My friend and I reached home and I started feeling a bit uneasy. That was when I began wondering if there was something mixed in the cold drink,” said Ratan Raajputh. After a few hours, she got another call for an audition, but she refused to be a part of the project, owing to a bad script.

Ratan Raajputh serials

Ratan Raajputh skyrocketed to fame with the 2009 television show Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, where she played the role of Laali. She was also a participant in Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 7. She was last seen in the 2020 serial Santoshi Maa - Sunayein Vrat Kathayein.