Ratsasan remake: Are Akshay Kumar-Rakul Preet Singh teaming up for the Hindi version of the chilling thriller?

The latest remake news in town is the one of Ratsasan. The Tamil thriller is rated as one of the best movies in the genre to come out in recent years. Now, news is coming that a Hindi remake is being planned. Akshay Kumar will be stepping into the shoes of Vishnu Vishal while Rakul Preet Singh is being considered for Amala Paul's part. This news was done by an entertainment portal last night and people are sharing it on social media. Ratsasan with its spine-chilling story and scary moments is loved all over India. Vishnu Vishal jointly produced the film as well.

In the film, Vishnu Vishal had played the role of an aspiring film writer who joins the police for a stable job. The city is scared as a serial killer is preying on young school-going girls. Vishnu Vishal uses his knowledge to find who is the real killer. The film had the chills, and some gut-wrenching content as well. Fans appreciated the performances, taut screenplay and background score of the music. In fact, the scripting of the sequel of Ratsasan is over. Fans have often asked Vishnu Vishal for it. He had told them to pose the question to Ram Kumar. The filmmaker assured them it is happening.

It is little surprising since Ratsasan is a much watched film. It is available on a leading OTT platform and many have seen it. But then, the makers might be having some logic. This would be the first film of Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh.