Raveena Tandon continues to make heads turn with her beauty and style. She is one of the most popular actresses from the 90s and it still referred to as the Mast Mast girl. Apart from her work and now for her daughter Rasha Thadani, Raveena has also been in the headlines for her relationship with Akshay Kumar. On her 49th birthday today (October 26), here's looking at their love and hate story.

The beginning of their romance

Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar first met on the sets of their film Mohra in 1994, where they shared a sizzling chemistry on screen. The film was a blockbuster and their song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast became a sensation. The duo soon fell in love and started dating.

The secret engagement

Raveena Tandon revealed on a chat show that she and Akshay Kumar had a very elaborate engagement ceremony in a temple, where their families were present. She said that one of his elders had put a red dupatta on her head, which was mistaken to be a wedding. She also said that she had quit her career for him, as he wanted her to be a housewife.

The Rekha factor

Things took an ugly turn when rumours of Akshay Kumar’s affair with his then co-star Rekha started doing the rounds. It was reported that Rekha had fallen for Akshay during the shooting of their film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi in 1996, and had even gifted him a bungalow. Raveena Tandon was hurt and insecure by these rumours, and confronted Akshay about them. However, he denied having any relationship with Rekha.

The Shilpa Shetty betrayal

Raveena Tandon’s heartbreak was not over yet, as Akshay Kumar cheated on her with her best friend Shilpa Shetty, who was his co-star in Main Khiladi Tu Anari in 1994. Raveena Tandon felt betrayed by both of them, and decided to end her relationship with Akshay for good. She said that he expected her to forgive him every time, but she could not do that anymore.

The public spat

After their breakup, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar did not shy away from expressing their bitterness towards each other in public. Raveena Tandon accused him of being disloyal and unprofessional, while Akshay Kumar called her immature and childish. They also took digs at each other in their interviews and films. For instance, Raveena Tandon’s film Gharwali Baharwali (1998) had a dialogue where she said that she would never marry a khiladi (player), while Akshay Kumar’s film International Khiladi (1999) had a dialogue where he said that he would never marry a tip tip girl (referring to their song Tip Tip Barsa Paani).

The reconciliation

After many years of animosity, Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar finally buried the hatchet and became friends again. They reunited on screen after 20 years in the film Welcome to the Jungle (2023), where they played supporting roles. They also spoke positively about each other in their interviews, and praised each other’s work and family. Raveena Tandon said that she was still friends with Akshay Kumar, and had no hard feelings for him.