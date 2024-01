Raveena Tandon was one of the most prominent leading actresses of the 90s, known for her unique roles and charm. She shot to fame overnight with the song Tip Tip Barsa Paani. Raveena has expressed her nostalgia for the 90s era and the camaraderie between actors during that time. She believes actors of her generation had stronger bonds than actors today, despite the occasional disagreements and egos. Also Read - Raveena Tandon reveals she said NO to Karan Johar’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai due Tina's role was lower than Kajol

In an interview with the Film Companion, Raveena Tandon shared that she strongly feels that despite all the catfights and ego issues, her generations of actors managed to create genuine bonds which are alive today. She emphasized that 90's actors always knew every minute detail about other actors' lives. Be it affairs, break ups, and even whose wife has beaten whom, everyone knew about everything. The Mohra actress stated that it was because at that time social media and technology were not there and everyone had time for each other. However today technology and social media has created a certain amount of distance between everyone.

Raveena Tandon's alleged fallouts with fellow actors

Raveena Tandon has had her share of fallouts in the 90's. Farah Khan in one of her interviews has shared that during a song shoot, Karishma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon were literally hitting each other with their respective dance moves as back then the actresses were not too fond of each other. Raveena was also not on talking terms with Shilpa Shetty. It is alleged that both Shilpa and Raveena were at loggerheads in the past as both of them used to love Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar.

However now Raveena has mend her relationships with both Karishma and Shilpa. While Raveena shares a cordial bond with Karishma Kapoor, she and Shilpa Shetty have become very close and are often seen hanging out with each other.