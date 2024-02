One of the star kids to make a debut soon will be Rasha Thadani. She is the elder child of top distributor Anil Thadani and 90s diva Raveena Tandon. The young lady looks like a mirror image of the gorgeous actress. She has the same face cut, eyes, smile and wavy hair that makes her momma a stunner till date. Rasha Thadani has also been seen with Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan on some occasions. Raveena Tandon who was a part of KGF 2 is now exploring projects on OTT. She got good reviews for her work in Aranyak, and is now seen on Karmma Calling.

Raveena Tandon's golden words for daughter Rasha's debut

There is a lot of pressure on every young actor today. It is double or triple for star kids as people already do not like the nepotism tag with them. We are seeing the kind of criticism Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan have to deal with on a daily basis. Raveena Tandon said she was aware of everything but believed that children should learn from their own mistakes. She said in this process they recognize their inner strength and become stronger as people. She was quoted as saying to News 18 Showsha, "I believe that sometimes you’ve got to let your children also fall and pick up and walk again because that’s how they will learn to be strong and that’s how they will probably recognise their own inner strength and what they are capable of."

She said it is the audience that decides whether someone is here to stay or this profession is unfit for them. She said ones need talent, a bit of luck and has to be very hard-working and sincere towards the job at hand.

Rasha Thadani's big Bollywood debut

Rasha Thadani is going to make her debut with an action adventure movie that stars Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty in leads. Amaan Devgn, the nephew of Ajay Devgn and Rasha will be the younger stars in the movie. The movie will be made by Abhishek Kapoor. The film has given stellar debuts to late Sushant Singh Rajput with Kai Po Che! and Sara Ali Khan with Kedarnath in the past.