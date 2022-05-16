Raveena Tandon hits back at troll who compared her with Sonam Kapoor

minces no words when it comes to shutting down online trolls who never learn their lessons. She has hit back at troll who compared her thoughts to saying that the latter sounded more reasonable than her after her tweet on being a tolerant race. Also Read - KGF 2 box office collection week 5: Yash starrer becomes only the second film after Baahubali 2 to achieve this MILESTONE in India

"We are a tolerant race, have been, will be, and remain so. This is a free country. Worship anyone, if you have to, there have to be equal rights for all," Raveena tweeted. Reacting to it, the troll replied, "Such a foolish tweet. So if anyone in India wants to worship Osama, Kasab, Afzal Guru, Yaseen Malik, Hafiz Saeed, Masiid Azhar we should be fine with it because that's what equal rights mean in a tolerant country right? Even Sonam Kapoor now sounds more reasonable than you."

Raveena then decided to give the troll the taste of his own medicine. "Hahah sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below. Jinko samajh na tha, who samajh gaye, jo na samjhe, who na samjhe," she retorted.

Hahah sadly you will find quite a few who will be worshipping even the satan and the list you gave below . Jinko samajh na tha , woh samajh gaye , jo na samjhe , woh be samajh. Kyun mere dost @ARanganathan72 . ?? it worked . जागरण । https://t.co/IbhzkmH9b0 — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Raveena is currently riding high on the success of Yash starrer KGF 2. She played Prime Minister Ramika Sen in the film. She is humbled and grateful for the appreciation she has received for her character.

Speaking about the love she has received from her fans, superstar Raveena Tandon said, "It is heart-warming to receive so much love from everyone! I am humbled and grateful for the appreciation I have received as Ramika Sen. She is strong woman and exudes a lot of discipline and power, enjoyed playing her on screen. Really thankful to everyone involved in this journey!"

Raveena will next be seen in Ghudchadi, a romantic comedy.