Raveena Tandon opens up about Akshay Kumar being retained with Katrina Kaif in Tip Tip Barsa Pani remix

Raveena Tandon opened up on Katrina Kaif replacing her in Tip Tip Barsa Pani remake while Akshay Kumar was retained despite also featuring in the original one. The new song was a part of Sooryavanshi that was released in November 2021.