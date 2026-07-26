Raveena Tandon REACTS to student protests, claims some joined only to make reels

Raveena Tandon supported the student movement but alleged that parts of the nationwide protests were hijacked by hooligans, political elements and people seeking social media attention, before disabling comments on her Instagram post.

Raveena Tandon REACTS to student protests, claims some joined only to make reels

Raveena Tandon isn't staying quiet about the student protests sweeping the country. She spoke up on Instagram, saying she's proud that students are finally being heard and feels a renewed faith in people standing together but she didn't pull any punches, she's worried that the protests, at least in some places, have veered off track.

Instead of just students, she says, there are now political groups, unruly crowds, and folks who only showed up to shoot social media videos. In her view, some protests, like those in Mizoram, kept things peaceful and set the right example but elsewhere, she thinks 'hooligans' and attention-seekers took over, claiming that a lot of the violence and damaged public property can’t be blamed on real students. She warns that all this chaos risks stealing attention from the heart of the movement.

Raveena doesn’t sound discouraged. She believes the protests actually worked, and hopes the whole episode pushes for much-needed changes, less corruption, better education, and more students getting the chance to study. She wrapped up her post with, “Jab Padhega India, Badhega India.” After sharing her thoughts, she turned off comments on her post, cutting off Instagram’s feedback loop. She also reposted a report that said 11 people picked up for the Kolkata protest violence weren’t students at all.

Raveena’s been vocal from the start. When Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, she cheered, calling it a sign of “the power of youth and revolution.” Loads of other celebrities, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, have spoken out too. They’ve all thrown their weight behind the students, demanding answers and action on the education mess that sparked these nationwide protests.

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