Sometimes you aren't meant to work with someone and that never happens. And this one Jodi fans couldn't ever see on the big screen together and they are Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon. There were many times when Raveena got an opportunity to work with the superstar actor but she rejected due to several reasons. Did you know that the Karmma Calling actress was approached to do the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya song along with Shah Rukh Khan, but Raveena said no as she was afraid of being typecast of being an item girl as she had done Sher Ki Ladki song in the recent times during that time. Also Read - Raveena Tandon has THIS advice for daughter Rasha Thadani ahead of her Bollywood debut

Giving her reason for not doing Chaiyya Chaiyya despite being in love with the song, Raveena said," I had just done Sheher Ki Ladki, right? And it had become a very big hit. Organically, Chaiyya Chaiyya came to me and I remember SRK saying that ‘Mani sir wants to talk to you because he wants you to do the song for us’." Also Read - Govinda's Bollywood career is over? Raveena Tandon comes out in support of the former, 'No one can compare to him'

Recalling how tough the situation became, Raveena added," And I was in a very awkward situation because although I was dying to work with Mani Ratnam Sir but then just being offered an item song again, it would have been stereotyping myself and in those days people used to get typecast, you used to get stereotyped.".

Well, Raveena even revealed about being offered Darr and English Babu Desi Men, which was originally done by Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre. Raveena heaped praises for the Dunki star in her same interview and called him the warmest person in the industry. Well, it's never too late, we would love to see Shah Rukh Khan and Raveena Tandon collaborate together.

Watch the video of Raveena Tandon