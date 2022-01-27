Raveena Tandon REVEALS being replaced in films because the hero's girlfriend was INSECURE of her!

was one of the successful actresses of her time. She was a hit pair with , and too. The actress has come a long way, she had no backing in the industry and she has made it on her own. Today we see how actresses openly talk about being replaced in films and even nepotism that exists over the years. But back then nobody used to speak about this much. However recalling her time, Raveena revealed how she lost 1-2 films because this hero's girlfriend was insecure about their pair. Talking to RJ Siddharth Kannan she said, " I was replaced intentionally because this girl did not like me, was insecure about me. She was dating a hero at that time and forced him to replace me because we were a hit pair. Forced him to replace with other heroines. So I lost out on 1-2 films on that account." She even added how the same heroine asked her other co-actor o not to work with her, " And then she pressurised another favourite hero of mine to replace me from another movie. That hero came and told me, ‘arey wo aake itna roi, itna roi ki main aap log ki purani gang hu aur aapne kaise isko lelia. Rona dhona hua uska. To maine aur director ne socha chalo theek hai, little bit of loyalty we owe to her (She came to me and cried so much, saying that she was our old gang member and asked us how dare we approach you. So, the director and me decided to cast her as a token of our loyalty to her)'. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat, Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath and more non-patriotic Republic Day releases that set box office on fire

Laughing over how that hero's girlfriend dumped him later and life comes with a full circel she said, " The best part was she dumped that hero after a few years and he came to me, ‘arey uski film thi yar, tu please abhi mere liye karde, wo beech me chhod ke chali gai (It was her film but please you do it for me, she has quit in between).’ Maine kaha main to tereko pahle se bolti thi ki uski fitrat hi aisi hai (I told him that I had already warned you about her nature). It was very funny actually. It didn't make a difference to me because to a certain extent, I do believe that there is a certain path your destiny has to follow. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE: Raveena Tandon opens up on success of thriller series Aranyak; Watch video