Raveena Tandon and Akshay Kumar’s relationship was popular in the 90s. Both created waves in the industry with their dating reports. In fact, the two were briefly engaged in the 1990s but they broke and got separated. Akshay Kumar went on to date Shilpa Shetty and Priyanka Chopra before tying the knot with Twinkle Khanna. The actor shared sizzling chemistry with Raveena Tandon and they were the most loved jodi in Bollywood. The Mohra actress recently opened up on her equation with her ex and his ex Shilpa Shetty. Also Read - Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon fans on cloud nine seeing them interact at style awards; Shilpa Shetty also spotted [Watch Videos]

The couple who parted ways after almost getting married is now seen sharing a good bond publicly. Talking about her equation with , reveals she still shares a friendship with him despite their past relationship. Earlier this month, both were recently seen together at a fashion event in Mumbai. Their fans were in a treat with their reunion after their photos and videos went viral. In a conversation with ETimes, Raveena Tandon said that she is still friends with Akshay Kumar. The actress added she thinks of him very highly and one needs to respect it and eventually move on. She further mentioned that she thinks he is one of the strongest pillars of the film industry. Also Read - Worst Dressed Celebs Of The Week: Nora Fatehi, Raveena Tandon, Nikki Tamboli and other celebs let down by lazy styling

In the same interview, she also spoke of her bond with Kumar’s ex . The actress said she became close friends with Shilpa. With time and experience, they have bonded together. The actress also revealed both Shetty sisters (Shilpa and Shamita) are close friends of her husband and they share good times and bad times together. Also Read - Padma Shri recipient Raveena Tandon's daughter pushed by a man seeking selfie at the airport, actress reacts [Watch Video]

On the work front, Raveena Tandon was last seen playing a pivotal role in Yash starrer KGF 2. Earlier this year she was honored with Padma Shri Award by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. She will be next seen in Ghudchadi sharing screen with .

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar has multiple projects in the pipeline. He will be collaborating with co-star in Capsule Gill. He has OMG 2 - Oh My God in the pipeline alongside and . He will also be seen in Soorarai Pottru remake, Gorkha, and .