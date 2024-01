Raveena Tandon was one of the first choices of Karan Johar for Tina's role in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai but she strongly refused. There was a stone when Karan Johar was rejected by almost half of the people in the industry. Karan was all set to make his debut as a filmmaker with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the casting of the film was almost like a nightmare for the star director. He went to almost plenty of heroines for Tina's role but they all died him no and one of them is the Karmma Calling actress Raveena Tandon. Also Read - Varun Sood dating his Karmma Calling co-star Namrata Sheth? Here's what we know

BollywoodLife brings you latest entertainment news, TV News and OTT News.

In her latest interview with HT, Raveena reveals how Karan Johar till date holds her accountable for not doing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Raveena said," Till date, Karan (Johar) holds me accountable for not doing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (Rani Mukerji's part). I was like, 'Yar tu mujhse aur kuchh bhi kara le.' In fact, there was a Dharma film Varun Sood and me were supposed to do together, but unfortunately, it didn't happen".

Raveena further added in the same interview, " Karan still doesn’t forgive me for not doing Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. But he didn’t understand at that time. Kajol was my contemporary. We started together, we were both doing lead roles. So, I couldn’t have done a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, where I was at a lower… where I probably had a smaller role like Rani".

Well, it wasn't only Raveena but Twinkle Khanna too didn't agree to do the role. Twinkle who is lovingly called Tina by the industry people was the first choice of Karan to play Tina as it was her real name too. But that time she wasn't very convinced. Years later Karan proved he was right with his instincts which not many believed in. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a cult film and no matter how many flaws, it will always remain the most memorable film of the 90s kids.

