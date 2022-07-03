Raveena Tandon reveals she was eve-teased and pinched as a teen while travelling in locals and buses

minces no words when it comes to taking down the trolls. The actress was questioned by a Twitter user over her stand against the decision of the new Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to shift back the Metro 3 car shed to the Aarey forest in Mumbai. Responding to it, Raveena revealed that like any other teenager, she has travelled in locals and buses and even got eve-teased and pinched by harassers. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan is the undisputed 'King of Romance'; yet you may have forgotten he's romanced Raveena Tandon, Nagma and these other heroines on screen

"Do elite @Deespeak @TandonRaveenaknow the struggle of middle class Mumbaikars (sic)?" read the user's tweet. To which, Raveena replied, "Teen yrs,travelled in locals/buses,got eveteased,pinched,everything that most women go through,earned my first car in 92.Development is welcome,we have to b responsible,not only a project,but wherever we are cutting thru r forests,to safeguard environment/wildlife."

In another tweet, she added, "Everyone's life is not a bed of roses. Everyone has struggled to reach somewhere.I'm sure you have a house/car too.The day heat waves/flooding/natural disasters strike,it'll effect the common man first. Elitists will be the first to run away to their Swiss chalet."

In her next tweet, Raveena wrote, "All development is welcome, all one prays is that more is done to compensate for environmental loss/safeguarding of wildlife. India,today,prides herselfwith tiger count increase,but because of depleting forestsroad/rail kills of leopards and tigers are increasing."

On the work front, Raveena who had her fair share of success in the '90s era, made her OTT debut with the web series Aranyak, post the success of her commercially successful film KGF: Chapter 2. Her performance with a quiet role as Kasturi Dogra was hugely appreciated by the critics and audience alike. She will reunite with for their upcoming film Ghudchadi. The actress will also announce her new project soon.