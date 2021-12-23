Being one of the most popular actors in the 90s, has often beared the brunt of rumours and fake stories being printed about her alleged love affairs. But the actress is grateful to see a considerable change in tabloid journalism over the years. She said that now one can take the help of social media platforms to clarify such rumours that are spread without knowing the truth. However, she said that earlier actors were at the mercy of editors who would go on to print crap stories about them, which would take a toll on their mental health. She recalled an incident where sister of a veteran actress had attempted suicide after reading malicious reports about seducing her brother-in-law. Also Read - KGF 2, RRR, Beast, Brahmastra, Heropanti 2 and five more films ranked as the most anticipated Indian movies of 2022 – view pics

"I remember a veteran actress whose sister actually tried to commit suicide because they wrote a story of her trying to seduce her own sister's husband which was complete crap! She was in my gym and I remember that she ended up in the hospital because of an OD (overdose) of sleeping pills because of that story. If I could go back and read some of the atrocious shit that was written about me, I would want to sue the pants off these people," Raveena told Filmfare.

Meanwhile, Raveena was recently seen in her debut web series Aranyak on Netflix. She said that she has always had a fascination for the dark side. She said that she is not a big fan of horror as a genre, but it is the nail-biting genre of suspense and thrillers, which keeps her hooked on to the television screens.

Aranyak spotlights the hardships and prejudices female officers face as they try to strike a balance between their work and personal lives. Set in the dense forest, Raveena plays a local cop, who all her life waits for a "big case" and one fine day a news of a teenage tourist's murder shakes her up and joins forces with her city-bred replacement Angad played by Parambrata Chatterjee to solve the case. As the two struggle to find the serial killing entity, a forgotten folklore is revived.