While Bollywood buffs obsess over DeepVeer and VicKat, the new jodis are also grabbing a lot of attention. Of late, we have rumoured couples like Palak Tiwari - Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor - Vedang Raina, Suhana Khan - Agastya Nanda to name the popular ones. The newest jodi in the making seem to be Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan and Rasha Thadani. For the unversed, Rasha Thadani is the elder child of Raveena Tandon and Anil Thadani. She was seen today in Bandra with Arhaan. The two seemed unbothered about being seen by the paps. Netizens found them very cute together. As we know, Rasha Thadani is a carbon copy of her gorgeous momma, Raveena Tandon. Also Read - Tripti Dimri to Sara Tendulkar: Top 10 female celebs who became National Crushes in 2023 and set hearts aflutter

Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani dating one another?

Arhaan Khan and Rasha Thadani have been spotted twice of late. Raveena Tandon and she attended the intimate nuptials of Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan as well. Netizens are wondering if the two are dating one another. Arhaan Khan made news when a video of him playing the guitar at his father's second wedding went viral. Arhaan Khan was studying in the UK as per his mother Malaika Arora. Rasha Thadani who passed out of Dhirubhai Ambani International School is going to make her film debut soon. Also Read - Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha looks like the mirror image of her mother as she shares school graduation pics

Arhaan Khan was earlier linked to Chanel Robinson. She is the daughter of Waluschaa D'Souza and model Marc Robinson. People started talking about them when he brought her to a Christmas party at his mother's residence. Both Raveena Tandon and Waluschaa are very close to Salman Khan's family.

Will Arhaan Khan enter films?

Alizeh Agnihotri, the daughter of Atul and Alvira Agnihotri made her debut with Farrey. She was well-appreciated for her acting skills. Rasha Thadani will make her debut with an Abhishek Kapoor film. Aaman Devgn, the nephew of Ajay Devgn is also a part of it. Diana Penty and Ajay Devgn are also a part of the adventure film.