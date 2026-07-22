Ravi Kishan calls NEET exam ‘newspaper’, gets trolled

Discover actor-politician Ravi Kishan calling the NEET exam a 'newspaper' in an interview. Read ahead to see how netizens are trolling him below.

Ravi Kishan calls NEET exam ‘newspaper’ (instagram/ravikishan)

The student protest against the NEET paper leaks has taken over the nation right now, and actor-politician Ravi Kishan was seen speaking on the matter as well. The BJP MP was talking about the NEET paper leak on Tuesday when he slipped up and called the exam a ‘newspaper’. Over the years, Kishan has become well known for landing up in the middle of such controversies.

Apart from the slip of tongue, Ravi also talked about giving strict punishment to the accused people in this case. His remarks were overshadowed by his accidental slip, and now the MP is getting trolled by netizens online. Let’s dive in to find out more about Ravi Kishan calling the NEET exam a ‘newspaper’ below.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the NDA parliamentary party meeting 'Mangal Milan', BJP MP Ravi Kisan Shukla says, "The 13 criminals (NEET paper leak case) who have been caught should be given the harshest punishment. In the coming times, no one should dare to toy with the future of children… pic.twitter.com/KsTSWQ2R1l — ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2026

Ravi Kishan calls NEET exam ‘newspaper’

With the ongoing protests for the NEET paper leak taking place, actor-politician Ravi Kishan was asked his views on the matter by ANI. He was asked to speak about this pressing topic after an NDA meeting during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. Kishan said in Hindi, “The 13 criminals (NEET paper leak case) who have been caught, they should be given the harshest punishment. By hiring the top lawyers, we will ensure they get the strictest sentence so that in the future, no one in India dares to play with the lives of children or has the audacity to leak the NEET newspaper.”

He even talked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on the issue. Kishan continued, saying, “He (the PM) mentioned that regardless of what happened in which state, it has happened. Now, the emphasis is on how everyone can work together to solve this.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann)

Kishan even shared what the Prime Minister said about the opposition, saying, “He also said something very meaningful: even if the Opposition intends to disrupt the House, you should remain on the premises and spend more time with opposition members. Understand their pain and suffering, why they are not allowing the House to function, and what their intentions are, while maintaining a sense of friendship with them.”

Kishan concluded his statement by saying, “He said that the future belongs to these children. If anyone is misleading them in their youth, it is the duty of our government to continuously show them the right path.”

Netizens troll Ravi Kishan on calling NEET a 'newspaper'

While Ravi Kishan’s thoughts on the ongoing Jantar Mantar protest by students were genuine, they got overshadowed by his slip-up. Netizens were quick to call out the BJP MP for his mistake and started trolling him. One user said, “Bro NEET akhbar(newspaper)...?

I think next they'll publish the exam paper in newspapers next time ???” Another user said, “‘NEET Newspaper’ and if these illiterate leaders sit in Parliament, the country's ship is doomed to sink.”

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