The presence of a casting couch in the film industry has been often spoken about. While it is all glitz and glamour, the casting couch issues make up for the dark side of the film industry. Many celebrities have spoken about it. A lot of stars including a few biggies have shared their experiences. Currently, it is the Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan who is in the news as he shared his casting couch experience. The star is pretty popular in Bollywood too.

talks about his casting couch experience

On Aap Ki Aadalat with Rajat Sharma, Ravi Kishan shared how he managed to escape the situation. He said that he was asked by someone to meet over coffee at night and he got the hint. He did not take any name but hinted that the woman has become a big shot now. He said, "She had said, ‘Coffee peene raat me aayie (Come at night for a cup of coffee)’. I thought that is something people prefer to have during the day, so I got the hint and refused." He did speak about his father's teachings and said that he knew he was talented so there was no need to take any short cut. Many more top stars like , , Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha and others have also shared their casting couch experiences.

Ravi Kishan's journey

Ravi Kishan is one of the very prominent names in the film industry. Not just Bhojpuri and Hindi, he has worked in Telugu and Kannada films as well. He has been a part of Bollywood films like Tere Naam, , , Marjaavan, and many more. He has also entered politics and is now a Member of Parliament.