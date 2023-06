Actor-turned-politician, Ravi Kishan is a proud father. After all, his daughter, Ishita Shukla, has made him and the country proud by joining the Defence Forces under the Agneepath scheme. The scheme aims to enrol youth for a service of four years. It was announced last year in June by the central government to bring a change in the recruitment process of the armed forces. Social media users congratulated Ravi Kishan and praised the 21-year-old for choosing a different career path despite being the daughter of a celebrity.

Fans react to Ravi Kishan’s daughter joining Defence Forces

One of the users lauded Ravi Kishan’s daughter Ishita Shukla for walking the less trodden path, as they wrote, “Wow… finally seen a celebrity kid joining armed forces.” “I think 1st ever politician whose child will serve the nation by joining the Defence…” another quipped. An Instagram user praised Ravi Kishan for “setting an example” for other leaders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @varindertchawla



When Ishita Shukla wished to be a part of Defence Forces

Last year on June 15, Ravi Kishan tweeted a picture of his daughter in army uniform, and tweeted that she wished to join the Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. “Meri beti Ishita Shukla aaj boli, papa I wanna be in Agnipath Recruitment Scheme. I said go ahead beta (My daughter Ishita Shukla told me today ‘dad, I wanna be in Agnipath Recruitment Scheme.’ I said, ‘go beta’,” the BJP leader wrote.

Trending Now

मेरी बिटिया ईशिता शुक्ला ,आज सुबह बोली पापा I wanna b in #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme I said go ahead beta ?? pic.twitter.com/BkxoOB81QQ — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) June 15, 2022

Ishita Shukla participated in Republic Day parade

Earlier this year on Republic Day, Ravi Kishan dropped a picture of Ishita Shukla, participating in the Republic Day parade. Alongside, he wrote, “My brave daughter Ishita Shukla… is a cadet of 7 Girls Battalion of Delhi Directorate, training in this bitter cold and fighting the fog for the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann)

About Ravi Kishan

Ravi Kishan is well-recognised in the Bhojpuri film industry. He has also been a part of several Bollywood films including Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome to Sajjanpur, Mukkabaaz, Kick 2, and Batla House. Ravi Kishan has also participated in the first season of the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss. Along with Ishita, the BJP leader has three more children, Riva, Tanishk, and Saksham.