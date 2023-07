A wave of grief gripped the Marathi industry on Friday, July 14. Veteran actor Ravindra Mahajani, father of Imlie star Gashmeer Mahajani, was found dead in his rented flat near Talegaon Dabhade in Maval taluka at Ambi village. Ravindra Mahajani was 77. According to reports, he was living alone for the last seven to eight months. The news has left the Marathi film world mourning. When the body was sent for postmortem, doctors revealed that Ravindra Mahajani might have been dead for about three days.

Shivaji Gaware found dead in flat

Shivaji Gaware, senior inspector of Pimpri Chinchwad police, shared that the neighbours alerted the Talegaon MIDC police station after they found a foul smell emanating from Ravindra Mahajani’s flat, at about 4:30 in the evening. Soon after, the police team reached the location and broke the door open, since it was locked from the inside, to find Ravindra Mahajani dead. The owner of the apartment identified him as Ravindra Mahajani.

Gashmeer Mahajani on Shivaji Gaware’s death

Gashmeer Mahajani was informed about his father Shivaji Gaware’s death by the police, reports Maharashtra Times. The 38-year-old, who was living in Mumbai left for Talegaon, to pay his last respects. He has not yet commented anything on his father’s demise. Shivaji Gaware’s corpse was sent for autopsy at the Talegaon Dabhade hospital, reported TOI. The veteran actor’s mortal remains will be handed to the family members after the post-mortem, to find out the cause of his death.

Ravindra Mahajani’s career in showbiz

Ravindra Mahajani was associated with Vinod Khanna for his striking resemblance to the veteran Bollywood actor. He shelled out some stellar performances in films like Aaram Haram Aahe (1976), Gondhalat Gondhal (1981), Mumbaicha Fauzdar (1984), and Kalat Nakalat (1990). Ravindra Mahajani’s 1983 film Devta was a box-office success, well-liked by the Marathi audience. He was also a part of several recent Hindi films, including the 2019 Ashutosh Gowariker directorial Panipat.

About Gashmeer Mahajani

Speaking of Ravindra Mahajani’s son, Gasmeer Mahajani, the actor has worked in numerous Hindi and Marathi films and television shows, including Imlie, Tu Zakhm Hai, Deool Band, Sarsenapati Hambirrao, and Bonus. He is being showered with multiple plaudits for his stint in the paranormal romance serial, Tere Ishq Mei Ghayal, also starring Karan Kundrra and Reem Shaikh.