Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Twisha Sharma death: 'Society abandons daughters after marriage'

Read further to know every updates on how Bhopal's SIT is handling the dowry and abetment investigation. Here's everything we know so far.

Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Twisha Sharma death: 'Society abandons daughters after marriage'

Kangana Ranaut’s not holding back. After Twisha Sharma’s death in Bhopal stirred up outrage over dowry harassment, Kangana, actress and BJP MP jumped in to share her thoughts. She told young women: build your career first. Don’t rush into marriage, especially if you’re not financially independent. On Instagram Stories, Kangana put it plainly. She said every day, she’s seeing new cases of married women in trouble, sometimes women who've studied, but now find themselves asking their parents to help them escape abusive homes.“Indian society doesn’t hesitate to abandon daughters once they’re married,” Kangana wrote.

What Was Her Advice?

Stop letting social media, wedding trends, or beauty fads dictate your life. “A woman’s career matters more than anything,” she said. If you want to get married, do it only after you can stand on your own two feet, financially. Kangana left a strong message: “See yourself as your own hero. No one else is coming to save you. What you do, and who you become, that’s what counts, not who you marry. Build the life you really want.”

Twisha Sharma’s story is gut-wrenching. She was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Bhopal’s Katara Hills on May 12, just five months after her wedding. Her family says she was mentally and physically tortured for do ry. At first, police said it was suicide. But when her family spoke up, they filed a case against Twisha’s husband Samarth Singh and his mother for harassment and abetment. Samarth hasn't been seen since. Right before she died, Twisha texted her mom: “Maa, please come take me away tomorrow.” She called her life “narak” hell. She told a friend about the harassment.

Her in-laws say that’s not true. They claim Twisha was struggling with psychiatric issues and was getting treatment. Twisha wasn’t just anyone. She used to be Miss Pune, acted in films like Mugguru Monagallu and Zara Sambhal Kay, then left acting behind to get her MBA and join the corporate world.

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