Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently travelled from South Africa as he left the tour midway due to medical emergency. As per reports in Cricbuzz, former captain returned home after taking permission from the team management and the Board of Control for Cricket in India. Well, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Indian team management were aware of Virat's plans and he was never going to play inter-squad game in Pretoria which was scheduled from December 20 to December 22. For all the latest entertainment news updates, follow us on WhatsApp. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Shah Rukh Khan: Bollywood celebrities and their beautiful vacation homes

As per reports, Virat was not in Mumbai but in London with Anushka Sharma. It seems as it was not a sudden trip due to family emergency. There were reports that Virat returned to South Africa on December 24 for the Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa which will take place on December 26. Also Read - Sushmita Sen-Rohman Shawl to Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma: Celebrities who reunited after breakup

Take a look at the tweet

Trending Now

Watch Anushka Sharma video

Earlier, Kohli was seen holidaying with Anushka in London after the ICC World Cup 2023. He was seen enjoying himself with Anushka and daughter. Reportedly, Anushka is pregnant with her and Virat's second child, but the two have not confiormed the news yet.On December 17, Anushka was spotted by the paps at the airport and she opted for an oversized jacket which she paired with pants. She was accompanied by her daughter, Vamika, and her mother, Ashima. There were reports that Anushka chose not to hold Vamika in her arms due to her baby bump.

An unseen picture of Anushka and Virat created a stir on social media wherein the diva was seen caressing her baby bump as she posed with her husband. But, later it was discovered that the viral photo was morphed from Diwali 2018.