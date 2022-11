Priyanka Chopra is back in town almost after three years and her fans are excited as there are reports of her meeting Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film but seems like that is not happening anytime soon. While Priyanka is not in Mumbai for movies but for her business ventures. Yes, the desi girl is right now focusing only on her brand promotions in India and in fact she is planning to open a Sona franchise in India as well. Priyanka Chopra opened an Indian restaurant in New York and now has plans for the same in India.

A very well-placed source to us reveals, " Priyanka is right now busy launching her beauty products that are mostly to do with a hair brand. Along with this, she is also in talks about opening a Sona franchise restaurant in Mumbai. Priyanka loves Mumbai city; she has her heart here. Then obviously it's no surprise that the girl is planning to open her dream restaurant in this place as well and is in talks with a few businessmen for the association "

The source further adds, " Talking about doing Bollywood movies that are on the back burner for now as there is too much in her plate. She has been doing small but impactful roles in Hollywood and is extremely happy with it, while she has Laos signed a Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa along with and but for now that project is also on hold, but it will definitely happen soon, till then Priyanka is enjoying this hair brand promotion of hers", concludes the source. Priyanka recently announced of becoming a mother of a daughter via surrogacy and is extremely happy in her family along with hubby Nick Jonas.