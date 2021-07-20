Red lips, wet hair: Throwback to when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan turned into a seductress and wooed five men

The gorgeous lady of the entertainment industry and former Miss World , who is now one of the biggest names in showbiz, featured in several ads during her initial days. Though the ad, which instantly grabbed our attention was of a cold drink brand, which also featured and Mahima Chaudhary. On late actoe 's , the actress revealed how embarrassing it was for her to shoot that ad. Also Read - From Raj Kapoor's Awara crossing Rs. 1 crore to Baahubali 2 crossing Rs. 1000 crore – here's every MILESTONE of Indian cinema at the box office

Popular Ad-maker revealed that audience recognised Ash as Sanju post this ad as he said, "When this advertisement ended, wherever I travelled in India, from 4-year-olds to 90-year-olds, especially male, would ask me who is Sanju." The actress replied that Prahlad had made her go for red lips and wet hair as she said, "I couldn't do it, I had several retakes." Later, Kakkar revealed, "Aishwarya was this little innocent, young thing. I was trying to brief her posture. I would say pose this way, pose that way, it wasn't happening. She was very awkward and she's saying 'No, I don't like this, what do you want me to do.' I said you have to seduce five men in this room." Also Read - Fatima Sana Shaikh raises temperature with her latest photoshoot; Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan calls her a beauty

Confessing how embarrassing the whole scenario was, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan said, "I was feeling so bad because he had done this and there was Aamir, who is so sincere, so he said I'll stand for cues. So he stands behind the camera and give that look and I was like completely new and completely nervous."

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in 's Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Chiyaan Vikram, , , and others in pivotal roles. The film is one of the most costliest Tamil ventures.