Deepika Padukone turns 40: How Bollywood’s most bankable star has rewritten the role of leading lady

Deepika Padukone Birthday - who turns 40 today - didn't enter the showbiz industry to just be a leading lady who had to look perfect, romance the hero and dance around trees. Slowly, and almost deliberately, she rewrote the rulebook.

For a long time in Bollywood, the concept of a leading lady came with ready-made rulebook. She was expected to look perfect, romance the hero flawlessly, and have nothing much to add when the plot demanded either heroism or emotional depth. Then arrived Deepika Padukone! Slowly, but with consistent efforts, she rewrote the rulebook. But did she change thing overnight? No. Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Om Shanti Om in the most traditional way. She looked beautiful, elegant, and was comfortably put in a male-star-driven story. But what really gave her an edge over others was intent. She didn't find comfort in playing safe versions of herself. Instead, she made conscious efforts to take up different roles and stretch limits of what a typical heroine could actually do and lead.

For instance, consider Cocktail. The film - which had released in 2012 - is often referred to as a turning point in her career. Deepika played Veronica in the film, and with it she was successful in breaking away from the 'typical Indian girl' stereotype. Deepika's character was messy, flawed, modern yet vulnerable. Since Veronica was humanised, she wasn't punished for being unapologetically modern. The role played a crucial role in how viewers interpreted Deepika and showed an evident shift in how directors wrote roles of women in commercial cinema.

Then came Chennai Express which was released in 2013 and featured Deepika as Meenamma, a spirited woman who belonged to a powerful Tamil family. She didn't play a submissive woman. She would talk back, make her decisions, and never show qualms in challenging the hero. While Shah Rukh Khan led the film, Deepika’s character reacted, resisted, and held her ground amid the chaos. The same year also saw the release of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. Deepika Padukone played Leela, a fierce and impulsive woman. From the moment she arrives on the screen, Leela commands attention. Her desire is bold, conflict completely sharp and her choices totally unapologetic. In a nutshell, Leela’s intensity, and emotional depth helped her character emerge as the film’s backbone. In Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Deepika Padukone portrayal of Naina Talwar was both relatable and grounded. Even though the film was lighthearted and youth-centric romance, Naina's emotional depth helped her leave an indelible impact.

In the next four years too, Deepika won hearts with her flawless performances in films including Finding Fanny, Piku, Tamasha, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. Deepika made the story of Piku emotionally grounded by playing an independent woman - who balances family, love and her duties - with ease. With Piku, Deepika cemented her impact. Tamasha featured her as Tara - the anchor to Ranbir Kapoor's complicated character. She won appreciation for making the film emotionally connected.

What came next was a character totally different. In Bajirao Mastani, as Mastani, she stood for courage. Rather than just playing a love interest, she drove the narrative alongside the hero. In Padmaavat too, her portrayal of Rani Padmavati won hearts. It stood for dignity, strategy, and strength. In all the aforementioned film, Deepika’s roles were central, and proved that a leading lady could be complicated, commanding, and important for both story and screen presence.

With Chhapaak, Deepika made a conscious decision to stress on the fact that the leading lady needn't look gorgeous to be powerful. Deepika played Malti, an acid attack survivor and proved that a star too could lead a non-glossy, real story, and still command attention through her performance. Deepika took the same risk with Gehraiyaan, but in a different way.

With Gehraiyaan, she did something equally risky but in a different way. By playing Alisha, Deepika made room for complexity, and proved that a leading lady can be deeply human, and make uncomfortable choices. In Pathaan, as Rubai, she matched Shah Rukh Khan's scale, strength and screen presence. In Jawan, she brought purpose to the story by playing Aishwarya Rathore. It was a reminder that a leading lady shouldn't necessarily need massive screen presence, but narrative importance to leave an impact.

Across aforementioned films, Deepika has quietly but firmly rewritten what it means to be a Bollywood leading lady. Her strength doesn't lie in individual roles that she has essayed, but in consistency. She didn’t perform just one strong woman film. Deepika's consistency in performing complex roles influenced not just how roles are written for her, but also for other female actors.

