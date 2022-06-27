Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein remake: R Madhavan picks Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan to play Reena and Maddy

When R Madhavan was asked about his dream cast in Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein (RHTDM) remake or a sequel, the actor picked Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aaryan to reprise the roles of Reena and Maddy.