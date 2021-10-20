All eyes were on the court's order in 's bail plea. and 's son was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 and was sent into judicial custody for 14 days on October 7. Since October 8, he has been in Arthur Road jail. A few days ago, the court had reserved the order in his bail plea application. Today, the judge has pronounced its order and Aryan's bail plea has been rejected. Also Read - Aryan Khan drug case: Twinkle Khanna compares arrest of Shah Rukh Khan's son to THIS gruelling episode of Squid Game

As reported by Bar & Bench, the court has rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt and Munmun Dhamecha. This means the star kid along with others will remain in Arthur road jail until they are granted bail while the NCB conducts its investigation in this case. This definitely is a big shocker to Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan as they have been trying hard to get their son home.

All three bail applications rejected NO Bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha#AryanKhan #ShahrukhKhan #aryankhandrugcase — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 20, 2021

Reasons for bail plea rejection are yet to emerge. It is not known if Aryan Khan's lawyers will move to a higher court. Earlier today, the reports had emerged that the NCB has submitted WhatsApp chats of Aryan Khan allegedly revolving around drugs.

It was on October 2 that the NCB had raided a cruise ship where contraband was found. Aryan Khan, and others were detained and then arrested on October 3. After being sent to judicial custody, Aryan Khan was taken to Arthur Road jail. Currently, it is being said that the star kid is in the special barrack of the jail due to security reasons.