Rejoice Priyanka Chopra fans! The actress is on her way back home

After spending months in New York shooting for her television series, Priyanka Chopra is on her way back home. The actress recently wrapped the shooting of Quantico, season 3 and will now divert her attention towards Bollywood movies. PeeCee took to her Instagram account to share the news of her return journey and we can already see her fans dancing with joy. The actress will have a quick halt at Dubai before she returns to her home country. Priyanka is excited to visit the UAE capital after such a long time before returning to India. The actress is even curious to find who all will she meet there. Looks like a reunion of some sorts is being planned for the actress by her friends.

After Priyanka's Dubai visit, she will come to India and probably announce her next Bollywood movie. It's been two years since we saw the Don actress shine on big screen. Her last B-town outing was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal in 2016 which tanked at the box office. Recently, we also came across reports that suggested that she'll start working on Kalpana Chawla's biopic after the official announcement. If what we heard is true, it would be interesting to see PeeCee don a real life character once again after Mary Kom. In her Insta conversation with Ranveer Singh recently, she hinted that the actor's wish to see her back in Bollywood will soon come true. Guess this was the movie she was referring to. If all goes well, she's expected to start shooting for the biopic in May.

Dubai bound twitterverse. Can’t wait to meet you all there.. find me if u can.. xoxo #traveladventures — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2018

However, her India visit would be a brief one probably just to announce her next movie. The actress is yet to complete the entire schedule of her Americam television series, Quantico. Though the New York schedule is wrapped, the unit still has to shoot few scenes in Ireland. So after Dubai and India, PeeCee will fly to Ireland to add few extra visa stamps on her passport. Post which she'll return and start shooting the biopic actually.