Bollywood's eternal diva turns a year older today. She has left us amazed with her fab performances across the decades, and her appearance even today gives us delight. While we have seen her magic onscreen, what has always grabbed the attention is her alleged affair with . The story of their reported passionate love made it to the pages of film magazines and how. In the book, Rekha - The Untold Story which is written by Yasser Usman there is an incident which apparently happened in the year 1977.

It seems Rekha was shooting along with Amitabh Bachchan for the movie, Ganga Ki Saugandh (1978). The shoot was happening somewhere near Jaipur. A huge crowd had gathered to see the stars. It seems one man kept on passing lewd comments at the actress. The unit warned him to behave himself but he did not pay heed. It seems Amitabh Bachchan lost his cool and got into a fist fight with the man. While none of the two ever mentioned the incident, the news spread, and everyone in Bollywood was apparently discussing it. Also Read - Ponniyin Selvan: Not Aishwarya Rai Bachchan but THIS legendary Bollywood actress was Mani Ratnam's first choice as Nandini, queen of Pazhuvoor

People were shocked as Amitabh Bachchan always had the aura of very sophisticated actor. The movie Ganga Ki Saugandh was made by Sultan Ahmad. In the movie, Amitabh Bachchan played the role of a young man who becomes a dacoit. Those kind of action dramas were in vogue back then. Also Read - Akshay Kumar birthday: The Ram Setu star dated these hotties before losing his heart forever to Twinkle Khanna

In the early 80s, Rekha had again grabbed the attention of tabloids when she came to the wedding of and Neetu Singh with a generous amount of sindoor on her forehead. She was looking radiant in a white saree but what caught attention was the vermillion. Everyone wondered if she had got married. It seems Amitabh Bachchan and she had a short formal chat at the wedding as per onlookers. This is one saga of B-Town, which every film buff young or old cannot get enough of!