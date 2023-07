Rekha is one of the most talked-about actresses in tinsel town, and her personal life often makes headlines due to her past relationships, especially with megastar Amitabh Bachchan, but one aspect of her life is the mystery that has been created around her relationship with her secretary Farzana. In one of his books, Yasser Usman reveals that the veteran actress is in a live-in relationship with her secretary, Farzana, and even her house help is not permitted to get into the actress bedroom. It is said that Farzana doesn't allow anyone to enter anyone in Rekha's bedroom accept herself. While Rekha has happily given the control of her to Farzana. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses who publicly praised other female stars

In the book written by author Yasser Usman claimed that Farzana has a tight grip on Rekha's home and all the activities and carefully monitors everything she does. Farzana keeps a check on Rekha's every aspect of life and even scrutinises her every call. She is a formidable gatekeeper, too. It is also claimed that Farzana is the one who permits Rekha's hermetic existence. The mystery behind her life often creates huge curiosity among fans.

Farzana, who has been with Rekha for almost three decades, was alleged to have had a sexual relationship with the actress in Mohandeep's book, but the actress always claims that Farzana is her soul sister. In the book written by Malavika Sanghvi, it is claimed that they are in love in a lesbian relationship, and Rekha's husband, Mukesh Agarwal, who committed suicide, was due to Farzana. These shocking claims indeed left the industry stunned.

Malavika Sanghvi mentioned in her book that Farzana plays the role of a man in Rekha's life. "Farzana is a perfect partner for Rekha. She is her consultant, her friend, and her supporter, and Rekha simply can't live without her". All these claims have never affected Rekha, and she is still the most loved diva in the town.