Rekha has been making headlines all over again due to her alleged relationship with her secretary Farzana, whom she calls her soul sister, and there are claims that she is in a live-in relationship, quoting the famous author Yasser Usman, who wrote a book on Rekha’s life. But what is the truth? There is a lot of curiosity around Rekha’s life as she leads an extremely private life, which leads to a lot of speculation. And one such speculation around the veteran actress Rekha’s life is that she is in a live-in relationship with her secretary, who has been working with her for 30 years now, and it is also claimed that Rekha’s husband Mukesh Agarwal committed suicide due to Farzana. Also Read - Rekha in a live in relationship with her secretary Farzana? Shocking claims about the veteran actress that left the industry stunned

But Yasser Usman has come out strongly negating these claims and calling them utterly false and fabricated. Taking to his Twitter handle, Yasser Usman strongly slammed the media houses for picking up the news and threatened to take legal action against the publications. Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses who publicly praised other female stars

Yasser Usman strongly REACTS to Rekha in a live in relationship with Farzana. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone praise Rekha, actress says ‘it’s heartening… how they resonate with me’

Trending Now

It's despicable how clickbait journalism has an aversion towards verifying facts. And most often they target women.

A statement. pic.twitter.com/sYBCZxLsp9 — ?????? ????? (@yasser_aks) July 22, 2023

"I vehemently assert that the quotes mentioned in the media articles are entirely absent from my book. Furthermore, throughout the entire manuscript, the phrases ‘live-in relationship, hermetic existence, ortthe biography claiming the relationship is sexual’ have never been used. These incorrect quotes are a result of poor clickbait journalism and keep resurfacing every few years. If these quotes attributed to me or my book Rekha: The Untold Story are not immediately rectified, we will not hesitate to pursue legal action against the publications responsible."

Rekha’s life often makes headlines due to several reasons, and one of them is her long-time relationship with megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran actress is claimed to have worn a sindoor of Big B’s name till date, and the world is aware of her love for him.