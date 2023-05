Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's alleged affair is the most talked about extramarital affair in the tinsel town. Till date, Rekha leaves many wondering for whom she wears the sindoor if she isn't married, and everyone knows the answer but is never open to speaking about it. But one man dared and made this startling revelation in front of the entire world, and it's none other than Yash Chopra who managed to bring the three of them together in his film and even showed the real phase of their lives. In Yash Chopra's Silsila, Amitabh Bachchan played Jaya Bachchan's husband and had an extramarital affair with Rekha while she was married to Sanjeev in the film. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Sonam Kapoor relives her Cannes Film Festival memories; A look back at her stunning fashion statements

Yash Chopra, in one of his interviews with the BBC, told the entire story about Amitabh Bachchan having an affair with Rekha while being married to Jaya Bachchan. "I was always on tenterhooks and scared (during Silsila) because it was real life coming into reel life. Jaya is his wife, and Rekha is his girlfriend; the same story is going on (in real life). Anything could have happened because they are working together."

Yash Chopra further added, "When a man and woman are doing romantic scenes, it's not possible they won't get into a relationship—in the past, it wasn't so open, but today it is. No one cared in the past".

Rekha admitted to having a relationship with Amitabh Bachchan.

Rekha, in her biography The Untold Story, mentioned how Amitabh Bachchan broke all his ties with her. "Once I was looking at the whole [Bachchan] family through the projection room when they came to see the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar. Jaya was sitting in the front row, and he and his parents were in the row behind her. They couldn’t see her as clearly as I could. And during our love scenes, I could see tears pouring down her face. A week later [after the trial show of Muqaddar Ka Sikandar], everybody in the industry was telling me that he had made it clear to his producers that he was not going to work with me. Everybody else informed me about it, but he didn’t say a word on the subject. When I tried to question him about it, he said, 'I am not going to say a word. Don’t ask me about it'."

A few years ago, Rekho had admitted to being insanely in love with Amitabh Bachchan, and he was the only man she ever loved. Some love stories do not have happy endings.