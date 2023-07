Rekha was recently making headlines all over again due to her alleged relationship with her secretary Farzana. It has been claimed over the years that the veteran actress is in a live-in relationship with her, and it is Farzana who plays the role of a man in her life. All these speculations were claimed to be made from famous writer Yasser Usman's biography of the actress, but he recently lashed out at the reports and called the news fabricated and fake. He even slammed the reports and claimed to have taken legal action if they were not corrected, and he even mentioned that women are still targeted no matter what. Also Read - Rekha once opened up about remarriage plans, asked why she cannot marry a woman

Rekha, who makes rare but stunning appearances, was spotted last night looking all diva with her secretary Farzana, whom she calls her soul sister. Rekha looked stunning in a white saree, and we just cannot get over those beautiful shades and the glow on that face. Rekha happily waved and did a namaste to the paparazzi while she was making an entry at YRF studio to attend the special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahanni. Also Read - Rekha in a live in relationship with her secretary Farzana? Yasser Usman reacts to reports

Well, there is a lot of mystery around Rekha's life, and one of them is how she manages to look so youthful even at this age, how her skin glows, and more. Rekha is an ultimate fitness freak; she does Yoga every day for at least 2 hours and is extremely active and strict with her diet. Also Read - Rekha in a live in relationship with her secretary Farzana? Shocking claims about the veteran actress that left the industry stunned

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

Rekha was seen attending a special screening of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead. Rekha is very fond of Alia, and it was Raha Kapoor's mom who sent her the special invite to attend the screening, as her review for the film means a lot to Alia and the entire star cast. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has been released today, and the critics are loving the film. We cannot wait for the audience's reaction.