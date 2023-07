Veteran Bollywood actress Rekha has always been the queen of breaking stereotypes. From sharing her unabashed opinions to her rumoured affair with the married Amitabh Bachchan, the Silsila actress was a strong advocate of living life on her own terms. While she stunned us with her stellar performances in films, Rekha’s romantic relationships were the talk of the town back in the day. In an interview with actress-turned-talk-show-host Simi Garewal in 2004, Rekha spoke about marrying for the second time after the death of her businessman-husband Mukesh Aggarwal. And her answer will make you realise why Rekha was much ahead of her time. Also Read - Rekha in a live in relationship with her secretary Farzana? Yasser Usman reacts to reports

Rekha on her remarriage plans

On the Rendezvous with Simi Garewal talk show, when the host quizzed Rekha about when was she planning to get married again, Rekha was quick to clarify, “You mean with a man?” Stunned at the unexpected reply, Simi Garewal tried to tone down the conversation and stated, “Well, not a woman obviously." But Rekha, being the bold and confident lady that she is, stood her ground and added, “In my mind, I am married to myself, my profession, and my loved ones. I am not a cynical person." Also Read - Rekha in a live in relationship with her secretary Farzana? Shocking claims about the veteran actress that left the industry stunned

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

Rekha challenged gender roles

Further, into the interaction, Simi Garewal shared that as per the popular opinion, it was the man who provided security to a woman, Rekha, however, begged to differ. Sharing her thoughts on the topic, the actress said that the credit should go to the woman and not always a man. “Not necessarily, it has got nothing to do with a man. It has to do with the person she is,” Rekha replied. An excerpt of the interview is currently doing the rounds on the Internet, leaving social media users and fans highly impressed. Many even called Rekha to be a true “feminist icon.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and more Bollywood actresses who publicly praised other female stars

Trending Now

Rekha’s rumoured relationship with Manager

The resurfacing of this particular video comes days after media reports revealed that Rekha was in an alleged, live-in relationship with her manager Farzana. The reports also claimed that their relationship was mentioned in author Yasser Usman’s biography book, Rekha The Untold Story. However, Yasser Usman has now reacted to the claims, calling it to be completely false and untrue. He rubbished rumours of Rekha’s link-up with Farzana, clearly stating that it was never written in his book.