The last month has been a traumatic one for Shah Rukh Khan and family. Aryan Khan spent more than 25 days in jail even though no drugs were found in his possession. The young man was picked up after the NCB got a tip-off about an alleged rave party on a cruise ship. The officials detained him first at the NCB headquarters and then he was kept at the Arthur Road Jail for more than 20 days. Suhana Khan who was abroad when the whole thing happened wanted to be back home but was advised against it. The young lady spent many days in great anxiety.

In the video, we can see Suhana Khan posing on a bridge in New York. We can see the autumn colours in the background. The friend tells Suhana Khan to bring some more longing in her eyes. She tells her to put her hands out. In the end, Suhana Khan bursts out laughing. She is wearing a leather jacket. It seems the young lady spoke to her brother Aryan on video call just as he returned home before Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, 2021.

Suhana Khan is reportedly going to debut in Zoya Akhtar's movie with Agastya Nanda and Khushi Kapoor. The young lady has impressed those who have seen her acting chops. Some years back, Shabana Azmi told Shah Rukh Khan that Suhana Khan is set for a great career in acting as she has the X-factor. Aryan Khan missed the questioning by the SIT as he was down with fever. It is being reported that Shah Rukh Khan recently made a quick trip to Delhi. There is a lot of focus on Aryan Khan's case as the investigations by the Delhi SIT get underway.