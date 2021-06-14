Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Arjun Bijlani, Siddharth Gupta, Krissann Barretto pay tributes to their late friend

If has been a year since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. The tragic death of the actor has been one of the most haunting things in Bollywood. As we know, he began his journey from TV before he forayed into Bollywood. His film career though a short was a sparkling one. While he moved to TV, he kept touch with many of his friends from the world of TV throughout. Siddharth Gupta, the brother of Vikas Gupta lived with him for almost a year. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sana Makbul celebrates her birthday with her co-contestants in Cape Town; reveals her age to Arjun Bijlani – view pics

He wrote on his Instagram account, "Alien brother. Living the lesson you taught through your way of life is probably the best way to honor you my angel brother. For good or for worse I am the collateral, the after taste of the experience You were! Like you always said don't try to be perfect try to have the perfect intent. I am trying bhai. Miss you. If you can traverse through the multiverse and read this. I smile when i think of you and tell your tales with all the joy I can muster!

Taking your legacy ahead."

His long-time friend Arjun Bijlani also posted a message for him. The two lived in the same society for years, and would discuss a lot of things. He said that it felt like Sushant had disappeared in the past one year. Arjun Bijlani said that he did even play with his son, Ayaan.

Krissann Barretto who is a close friend of Siddharth Gupta also put up a post for him. She wrote that he was the brightest star around and the most brilliant one.

The actor was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14, 2020. As of now, a CBI investigation is underway into his demise.