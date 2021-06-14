Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Bhumi Pednekar shares pics from Sonchiriya days; says, 'Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about'

Talented, intelligent, handsome and a charmer, Sushant Singh Rajput left us a little too soon. His demise has been one of the most tragic and haunting incidents of 2020. His co-stars, friends and family members are remembering him on his first death anniversary. Bhumi Pednekar who was quite close to the actor has penned a note for his birthday writing about the kind of impact he had on her life. She shared some pics from the shoot of Sonchiriya in Rajasthan. Bhumi Pednekar wrote, "Miss you, your questions and everything we spoke about. From the stars to the things unknown, you showed me the world like I had never seen it before. I hope you’ve found your peace my curious sweet SSR...Om Shanti." Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Best of SSR films to watch ahead of his first death anniversary

As we know, the two actors had spoken so fondly about working together in Sonchiriya. They said the film opened their minds to a lot of things they never considered about in their normal lives. The two actors are book lovers and bonded during their free time. It seems Sushant Singh Rajput had carried his telescope on the sets. He would take his co-stars star-gazing and Bhumi Pednekar was one of them.

Sonchiriya was one of the late actor's fave movies. He had worked very hard for it. Sadly, it did not get the kind of appreciation it deserved in the theatres. In fact, a dubbed version was played in some cinema halls. When SSR came to know of it, he assured fans that none of them dubbed for the movie in any language other than the original Bundelkhandi dialect. He said he did escalate the matter with the makers. Abhishek Chaubey said that he noticed how SSR was a science geek at heart. The film also starred Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey and Ashutosh Rana.