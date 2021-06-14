Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey remembers the actor; says, 'Knowing Sushant he would have hated every moment of the tamasha that ensued after his death'

Sushant Singh Rajput left us last year on this date. It has been a year since the tragedy and people still cannot get over the tragic turn of events. Filmmaker Rumi Jaffrey who was supposed to do a film with him after the lockdown gets emotional as he remembers the late star. He told SpotboyE that he has not deleted his number from his phone. He said, "Would you believe, I still continue to read his messages on the phone. Usska number delete karne ka mann nahin karta. I still feel he’s alive. His enthusiasm, his excitement about life was so infectious. He wanted to so many things. He wanted to act, direct films, write, do organic farming…. I am reminded of singer Noorjehan’s song Jo na mil sake wohi bewafa, Ye badi ajeeb si baat hain Jo chala gaya mujhe chodkar, Wohi aaj tak mere saath hai." Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: From the moment of his birth to his life-changing decisions and stardom – here’s SSR’s life in a nutshell [WATCH VIDEO]

He says June 14, 2020 will forever be a dark day for him. He says he is dismayed with the hatred, accusations and court cases that followed the demise of the actor. Rumi Jaffrey says he is pained to see how Rhea Chakraborty was targeted by the press and public alike. "All of this was so painful for those of us who really cared about him, he says.

He says that he is afraid to say anything as no one knows what kind of social media lynching is in store for them. He says that Sushant Singh Rajput would have hated such negativity and slams people who became overnight claiming to be his friends. He says, "Let me tell you, knowing Sushant he would have hated every moment of the tamasha that ensued after his death.So many of his so-called friends suddenly showed up to claim their portion of fame.Raaton-raat yeh log mashoor ho gaye. Jinnki following(on social media) zero tthi unke followers hazaron mein ho gaye. In death Sushant made so many rich and famous."

The filmmaker who is close to Rhea Chakraborty says that Sushant is looking after her from above. He says the Chehre actress' life was ruined by she kept her dignity. He mentions how she has won the 'Most Desirable' List. Rumi Jaffrey says, " Last year she was vilified, abused, called a murderer. The most undesirable has become the most desirable. Aise ironies bahot mlienge hamare samaaj mein.I told Rhea that Sushant up there has been lobbying with the gods to get her life and dignity back. This ‘Most Desirable’ is definitely Sushant looking out for the love of his life."