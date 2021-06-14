Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: From Ankita Lokhande to Kriti Sanon – here's what SSR's 6 closest friends said ahead of his first death anniversary

Today (June 14) marks the first death anniversary of , whose demise had sent the shockwaves across the nation. While he left a void that cannot be filled ever, recently we saw celebs like , , Remo D'Souza and others shared some beautiful memories about the late actor, which are quite emotional. Here's a compilation of their thoughts about the star. Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Chhichhore actor's Pavitra Rishta costar Amit Sarin REVEALS the one thing that comes to mind when hearing SSR's name – WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Ankita Lokhande

On the occasion of 12 years of Pavitra Rishta, which featured Sushant and Ankita in lead roles, the actress shared a video on social media, where she said, "It has been so upsetting for me today, I have seen so many videos which has Sushant, me, the entire family that made me very emotional. Pavitra Rishta is my first born. My feelings towards this show is very sacred. The entire cast and crew of Pavitra Rishta are very connected to it and we are like a big family, who meet and talk even now."

Getting teary-eyed, she added, "Sushant aaj hamare beech nahi hai, uske bina Pavitra Rishta adhoora hai. Archana ka Manav sirf Sushant tha. (Sushant is not with us and Pavitra Rishta is incomplete without him. Only Sushant was Archana's Manav). I'm sure vo jahaan bhi hai vahaan dekh raha hai. I hope he is happy wherever he is. Sushant taught me to act, I knew nothing. I was junior and he was very senior. He was a brilliant actor, brilliant co-star and I am very fortunate to work with him."

Kriti Sanon

Sharing the BTS video of her and SSR's film, Kriti Sanon penned an emotional note, which reads, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.. Films come and go.. But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us.. Some more than others.. Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.."

Remo D'Souza

The ace choreographer and filmmaker recalled about his last conversation with SSR, where the actor wanted to do a dance film with him. Talking to TOI, Remo recently said, “Sushant was amazing with every performance. It’s difficult to pick one as a favourite even today. Sushant wanted to do a dance film. When he had come on my show, Dance+, for the promotion of one of his movies, he had asked me to work on a dance film with him. I wish I could have. Sushant was an amazing dancer. Right from his first performance on JDJ, we knew he had the potential to win. To me, he was a winner. In fact, I was surprised he lost. He was such a good-looking boy, who owned the stage each time he stepped on it. He was great with every dance form that he tried.”

In an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, Sushant Singh Rajput's Chhichhore costar called him a self-made man and complete 90s kid and said, "He was a 90s buff and I know this because Chhichhore college throwbacks where we are playing the younger parts was set in the 90s. So there was always 90s music playing in the vanity van. We had a common makeup area and there was always great music. He was an excellent mimic, an excellent dancer and he was very spontaneous. So there were times when a song would be playing and all of a sudden you would see him go into Shah Rukh mode, some days he would go into Hrithik mode. I remember him bringing that energy of that senior actor on sets and that was very motivating."

Sahil Vaid

While having an exclusive conversation with Bollywood Life, costar of SSR's last film Dil Bechara, Sahil Vaid revealed that he and Sushant bonded really well on the sets of Mukesh Chhabra's directorial. Sharing that both were Elon Musk fans, they used to talk about space and physics. Sahil revealed how he would have traveled back in time and told Sushant to come and live with him.

Amit Sarin

SSR's Pavitra Rishta costar Amit Sarin praised the late actor while having a conversation with Bollywood Life. When Amit was asked that what one thing comes in his mind, when he hears the word Sushant, he replied, 'A simple, loving, charming boy full of dreams."