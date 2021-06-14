Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 'He hated the idea that kids were burdened with exams,' reveals close friend [Exclusive]

The untimely and tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has been one of Bollywood's biggest tragedies. Today, it is his first death anniversary. Rich tributes are pouring in from colleagues and fans the world over. While he was a good actor, the young man was also passionate about education and humanitarian causes. His close friend, Smita Parikh tells us, "Education was something he was passionate about. Films were just a small part of his existence. He loved movies, and gave his 200 per cent, but he loved other things too. I remember our first meeting when he came to Litofest. He had heard about the event and wanted to attend. I thought it would be good to have some celebrity presence and welcomed him. When he came on stage and started speaking all of us were mesmerized. We never in our wildest dreams would have imagined a Bollywood actor to be so profound on matters remotely related to films. His thoughts and views about literature, arts and culture left us floored. That was the start of our friendship." Also Read - Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: From Ankita Lokhande to Kriti Sanon – here's what SSR's 6 closest friends said ahead of his first death anniversary

Elaborating further on how Sushant Singh Rajput was a little different from the rest, she tells us, "Sushant was deeply into physics. And he spoke the language of physics. This is why many people could not grasp what he was trying to convey. He was also passionate about education. In fact, I had adopted a couple of villages to provide them free education. He was happy when he heard about it, and also wanted to contribute in his own way. His dream was to bring in virtual reality/artificial intelligence in education so that kids would understand their aptitude at a very young age and make suitable career choices. He did not like the concept of exams and felt it was an outdated concept. In fact, he had full plans for an AI studio in the middle of 2019."

Smita Parikh tells us that she would compare him to Swami Vivekanand. "I feel he is a visionary like him. Sushant's thoughts will be discussed for a long time. I feel his thoughts and kind spirit is his biggest legacy," she says.