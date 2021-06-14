Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Parineeti Chopra - Tell us your fave pairing with the Chhichhore star? Vote Now

Sushant Singh Rajput's death anniversary is being marked today by his colleagues and fans. On June 14, 2020 we got the shocking news on a Sunday that the actor was found dead at his Bandra residence. He was just 34. Our hearts sink every time we think of what he could have achieved if he had turned 40 or 50. His short filmography was a dazzling one. He lived the part of MS Dhoni in the film, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and combined it with some commercial movies like Shuddh Desi Romance and Raabta. While he had movies with female leads, only a few of them were loaded with romance. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput first death anniversary: From the moment of his birth to his life-changing decisions and stardom – here’s SSR’s life in a nutshell [WATCH VIDEO]

When Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra's Shuddh Desi Romance released, people were amazed to see the comfort level between the two. The actors really bonded well, and the film was elevated due to the amazing spontaneity, spunk and romance, Gayatri and Raghu brought to the table. The film did well with the young audience.

Though Raabta tanked at the box-office, Sushant Singh Rajput's chemistry with Kriti Sanon was a crackling one. We could not stop gushing right from the time the first poster of them came out. She wore a dress while he was in a white shirt with black pants. And we need not say anything about Main Tera Boyfriend. Sushant's rock hard abs and Kriti's oomph made them combustible.

When the trailer of Kedarnath came out in 2018, the chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput immediately stole the show. The actress was a debutante but fans wondered at the amount of ease they had as they brought forth some strong emotions. The eyelock outside Mansoor's home (Sushant Singh Rajput) after she spends the whole night crying in the rain gave people the goosebumps. And that terrific musical score.

So, tell us with whom do you love his onscreen chemistry the most...