Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon shares an emotional note as she revisits their first look test that foreged a lifelong Raabta – view pic

On the occasion of 's first death anniversary, we saw several celebs paying tribute to the actor on social media. And among them is SSR's costar, , who shared an emotional note by posting the collage of their look test from the film. The actress wrote, "The first time i ever shot with you.. Our look test..2 complete strangers, meant to cross each other's path, For a film that spoke of inexplainable connection, Based in two worlds… Today, it feels so painfully weird to know That You and I are not in the same world anymore.. Still feels like it hasn't happened for real. Like maybe you are still around and I'll bump into you somewhere.. I don't think it'll EVER sink in.. But i pray that you are happy and at peace in whichever world you are in.. #sush Thanks @anaitashroffadajania for sharing this collage.. brought back a lot of memories.."

A few days back, the actress had shared the BTS video of their film and wrote, "Tan lade, tan muk jaaye Rooh jude, judi reh jaaye... I believe in connection, I believe that we are meant to meet the people we do.. My with Sushant, Dinoo and MaddockFilms was just meant to be.. Films come and go.. But every single film has so so many memories behind it.. The connections we make & the moments we live with each other stay within us.. Some more than others.. Raabta was one of my best and most memorable experiences and it will ALWAYS remain extremely close to my heart.. Little did i know that it would be our first and last.."

Raabta, which was directed by also featured Jim Sarbh and in pivotal roles.