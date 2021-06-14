Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea Chakraborty pens a heartbreaking note for the Chhichhore actor; says, 'There is no life without you'

Today marks the first death anniversary of , whose demise in 2020 sent the shockwaves across the nation. While we saw several fans and members of the entertainment industry paying tribute to the actor, his alleged girlfriend, has penned a heartbreaking note, which reads, "There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me." Also Read - Before his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput made us love and value life with Chhichhore and we will forever be grateful to him

She further wrote, "It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –" you've got this bebu" and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here . My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore.. There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled.. Without you , I'm standing still.. My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you 'Malpua 'everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love.. Bebu and putput forever."

SSR was found hanging on June 14, 2020 at his Bandra apartment. The death case of the actor is being investigated by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED). Filmmaker Rumi Jaffery had said that he had planned a film with Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty before this shocking incident took place.