Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 'You lived and loved with the intensity of a million stars,' Sonchiriya co-star Ram Naresh Diwakar's post will leave you with a lump in your throat

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Sonchiriya co-star Ram Naresh Diwakar shares a lovely throwback video of the actor with a poignant message on his first death anniversary