Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: 'You lived and loved with the intensity of a million stars,' Sonchiriya co-star Ram Naresh Diwakar's post will leave you with a lump in your throat

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise was the darkest day for Bollywood in 2020. The actor left the mortal world and his loved ones in deep shock and pain. His colleagues, fans and friends have posted tributes for the incredibly gifted artiste and loving human being that he was. His co-star Ram Naresh Diwakar has posted a long note. In the video, we can see someone playing a flute on the sets of Sonchiriya. The song is Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from the film, Shor. The post reads, "Zindagi aur kuch bhi nahi, teri meri kahaani hai".. probably no truer lines have been said about our short, fleeting existence on this planet. Our time here is defined by how zestfully we lived and how deeply we loved. And you my friend.. You lived and loved with the intensity of a million stars, alive in every moment. The lessons I learned from you will stay with me a lifetime! I wish you could see the love the whole world has for you.. but I think you are watching already, somewhere from among the stars that you so loved. You are one with them now. I hope to join you one day there, over the horizon."

Ranvir Shorey who worked with him in Sonchiriya also shared a message. He spoke about how SSR felt them alone and left this world.

Earlier in the day, Bhumi Pednekar shared a series of pics talking about how SSR and his conversations would be missed. She spoke about his love for the stars and constellations. The death of the actor is an irreplaceable loss for the industry. Sushant Singh Rajput's last film was Dil Bechara.

