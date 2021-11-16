Renowned DJ R Nation making people groove on his exclusive beats

In electronic music cultures, the DJ has a unique protagonism as the primary responsibility for the selection, mixing, sequencing, and, in some cases, production of music that causes bodies to move on the dance floor. Ravinder Singh Lochan, often known as DJ R Nation, is a popular Punjabi music producer in India. He has had a profound love for music since he was a child, and his love for music only grew as he grew older. Ravinder eventually chose to make a career out of music and pursue his goals. He started his career as a wedding and party DJ, and after gaining enough expertise, he was appointed as a club's resident DJ for nearly 12 years.

Here’s an interview that gives us a glimpse of DJ R Nation’s tenacity and persistence towards his passion:

Q1) What was your moment of epiphany when you started your journey?

Well, I must say that there was nothing such as a ‘moment of epiphany’ which made me start my journey as a DJ. Like most of us, even though I come from a normal family and life was not that easy for me as a child and I too had my fair share of struggle. However, my connection with Music was something that helped me a lot to survive in my tough times. I always had a knack for music and songs and that connection was something that eventually led me to follow my passion and start my journey as an artist. I believe it is critical to decipher your audience’s feelings by keeping yourself at their place and creating relatable content that connects with their soul. By maintaining a good relationship with our inner self one can exceed in every spectrum of their life.

Q2) What inspired you to become a DJ?

I am a Punjabi and all my childhood and teenage days I have seen people partying and celebrating around me and seeing them dancing and feeling happy in a way that inspired me to become a Disc Jockey (DJ). I thought what more you need from life if you can make people groove and dance to your tune and spread immense happiness by playing your deck. That was one of the reasons I opted to be a DJ in my career. Apart from this, I always had a passion for music and over time, I slowly developed a decent understanding of a plethora of music, this also contributed to me becoming a DJ.

Q3) What is the meaning of music for you, and how do you connect yourself with music while composing?

For me, Music is my life, it is a medium for me to connect with myself as well as a way for me to connect with my audience. I believe it is something that has a healing touch, be it any mood-happy, sad, depressed, or excited, Music makes you feel calm and relaxed and it nourishes your soul. I also look at it from a different perspective- for me, it’s a pure spiritual connection and it helps me sustain my focus and this is the connection that helps me when I start composing music or when I work on a new project.

Q4) Give us a glimpse of your journey, successes and also if you could tell us about some of your upcoming projects?

With the grace of almighty, the journey for me has been a terrific one. I started my career at a very young age. I can recall clearly that when I was in my school days, I used to play in private parties and other occasions, and slowly, as I developed my skills with each passing year, I then moved to clubs and luxury lounges and from there, I never had to look back. After being a residence DJ, I started performing and playing my deck as an artist. Thankfully, I have been able to do a lot of shows across India as well as abroad. To enhance my skills, I even learned music production which has been of terrific support in my DJing career. Once I learned music production, I went on to compose many remixes and had the opportunity to work with some of the well-known artists from the music industry. I had even worked as a music director and all this was possible because of the support of my fans and the people who enjoyed my music and encouraged me.

Q5) Is there any specific advice that you would like to share with the budding artists in the industry?

My simple advice to the upcoming artists is that please have patience as it is the key to their success. Unlike the general public perception, DJing is not only about playing songs at an event but also having a deep understanding of music, establishing a connection with your audience, and making them groove to your tunes. Be patient, work on your skills, and follow the journey step by step. Start playing from private parties and try to work under a senior artist as it will give you a glimpse of how things work. I believe one should have a minimum of 5 years of club residency and they need to be more focused and experienced. Further, one can also learn music production if one wants to make it big in the industry. Moreover, I would also like to say, Stay away from Drugs and take care of your health as ‘Health is Wealth.’