Film producer and interior designer Gauri Khan, who is the brand ambassador of Lucknow-based real estate company Tulsiani Group, was served with the ED on December 19. While the firm was accused of duping Rs 30 crore from investors and banks, *the reports of Gauri Khan getting ED notice are all false.

Reports state that Tulsiani Group is accused of causing a financial loss of around 30 Cr. to investors and banks. However, Gauri Khan is not at all related to any such case, and the reports of *Gauri Khan getting an ED notice are all false and do not have any base to it*. All these reports are deliberately pointed toward Gauri Khan.

Moreover, ED officials will investigate various aspects. The scrutiny of different matters will be carried out by the ED authorities.