Republic Day 2022: Can you guess every one of these TRIVIA QUIZZES on Aamir Khan starrer Lagaan and Sunny Deol starrer Gadar?

Ready to crack an insane quiz this Republic Day on two of Bollywood's most loved and widely watched patriotic movies, Lagaan and Gadar? It is a tough nut to crack, but you'd definitely be richer in some major Bollywood trivia after attempting it.