Varun Dhawan as an enviable lineup of upcoming movies such as Bhediya, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Rannbhoomi and Ekkis. Speaking of Ekkis, the excitement for the movie, which is a biopic on martyred soldier Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, is already quite high on account of reuniting with his Director and one of India's current finest filmmakers, . For the uninitiated, Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour for valour in face of the enemy. He was slain in action during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 Indo-Pakistan War.

Well, if you're a diehard Varun Dhawan fan who's finding the wait for Ekkis unbearable, then we've got some wonderful news for you, which is bound to make that wait even more unbearable. BollywoodLife got in touch for an exclusive chat with reputed film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi who revealed that Ekkis boasts a phenomenal story and he has no doubt that it's going to be a terrific film, on account of Varun Dhawan's knack of choosing subjects with great commercial value, balanced with amazing content.

Akshaye Rathi added that he understands that Varun Dhawan is prepping to the maximum and leaving no stone unturned to get under the skin of his character, which reassures him that the star will do a brilliant job and nail his performance exactly how such a role demands. He further informs that Ekkis is being shot on a huge scale and has been allotted a big budget – probably at par with the canvas of Director Sriram Raghavan's Agent Vinod if not bigger – and there's no question the film will be made in a way fitting the legacy of Arun Khetarpal.

Coming to the budget, Akshaye apprised us that considering the scale and time a biopic of this nature would take, we could expect Ekkis to release only in 2023.