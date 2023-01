Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film Pathaan was released today just a day ahead of Republic Day. there couldn’t be a better occasion for the film to release as it has a patriotic story. The lead actor Pathaan is on a mission to save his country from Pakistani terror. Just like Pathaan, the superstar has acted in several films on patriotism before. Also Read - Pathaan Day One Box Office Estimates: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's film to cross Rs 52 crores net; advance booking for R-Day at Rs 24.78 crores

The spy thriller Pathaan is written and directed by . It is the fourth installment of Yash Raj Films Spy Universe. The High Octane action drama stars , , and in lead roles. Produced by the film hit the theaters on 25th January in Hindi, English, and Telugu.

Take a look at other patriotic films by Shah Rukh Khan

Swades

In Ashutosh Gowarikar's film, SRK plays a NASA scientist who returns to India to check on his nanny but ends up finding his roots in the country. The iconic song Yeh Jo Desh Hai Mera is still loved by many and makes them feel patriotic. Swades released in 2004 stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gayatri Joshi in lead roles. One can watch Swades online on Netflix.

Chak De India

The sports drama flick is the story of the women's national hockey team. SRK plays the role of Kabir Khan who is the coach of the women’s national hockey team with the goal to win the world championship. Released in 2007 the film is directed by and produced by Yash Raj Films. is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani

This 2002 film features Shah Rukh Khan and who are TV reporters and seek justice for a man prisoned wrongly. They team up to help Paresh Rawal prove his innocence and save him from getting hanged to death. The end scene will definitely give you goosebumps. is available to watch on Netflix.

Main Hoon Na

is a masala flick but has a patriotic touch too. In the movie, King Khan plays Major Ram Sharma who is on an undercover task to protect a General’s daughter from a rogue soldier. The film also stars , , and in lead roles. You can watch the film on Netflix.