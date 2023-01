Yes, you read that right! Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be soon seen in a full-fledged film together as Pathaan and Tiger and the film is planned by the YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra. As per reports in entertainment portals, Aditya Chopra is planning a crosser between Pathaan and Tiger in his action thriller and he has given hit the dates of the superstars and they will even soon begin the shooting of the same. And now an insider reveals that after seeing the spectacular response of Pathaan and especially over Salman Khan's special cameo, Aditya will soon begin shooting the same. This film will also land in the YRFSPY films series. Also Read - Republic Day 2023: Harshad Chopda to Shoaib Ibrahim – When TV stars made us fall in love by playing men in uniform

and Salman Khan are the two biggest stars in the industry and the fan following and stardom they enjoy is beyond imagination seeing them together in a full-fledged action film after will be a double bonanza for the fans and a sure shot hit. Shah Rukh and Salman are like brothers and they often speak about the admiration they share about each other and it wasn't difficult for the filmmaker to make them agree for this project. SRK and Salman are together a dream team to cast Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Pathaan full movie leaked online, Bigg Boss 16 contestants safe from elimination and more

The insider claims Aditya Chopra will commence Sidharth Anand as the filmmaker for this action film as he has done an outstanding job with and now Pathaan. The shooting will begin in the mid-year and they will promote this film in a bigger and better way, unlike Pathaan. Aditya also plans to release the film during the Republic Day holiday next year. And only this is true it will be a dhamakedaar time for the fans. While there is no official confirmation on the same. And we are eagerly waiting for this out-and-out action with the biggest superstars of the nation. Also Read - Pathaan Special Screening: Ranveer Singh, Rani Mukerji join in the mania; Hrithik Roshan brings family to watch Shah Rukh Khan's action dhamaka [VIEW PICS]